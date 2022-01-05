CMA Probing Emergency Services Software Merger

By Nadia Dreid (January 5, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's competition enforcer is going to be looking into NEC Software Solutions' recently completed pickup of Capita Secure Solutions and Services since both companies focus on providing software for law enforcement organizations. Until the Competition and Markets Authority has come to a decision about whether the tie-up is bad for competition, the companies have been ordered to keep their respective businesses separate, although the merger itself has already been completed. The initial enforcement order was handed down on Dec. 21, although the CMA did follow up on Christmas Eve with a derogation order loosening and clarifying some of the...

