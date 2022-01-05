Morris Nichols Apologizes After Del. Judge Rips Redaction Bid

By Rose Krebs (January 5, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Peloton's counsel Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP apologized Wednesday to a Delaware federal judge after the judge called out the firm for a "half-hearted" redaction bid in a patent dispute with an online cycling rival, saying counsel misunderstood what had to be filed with the court. In a letter sent to U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews, Morris Nichols attorney Michael J. Flynn said that counsel for Peloton, based on a call to the court last week, thought it was limited to a one-page filing to explain its bid to redact details about counterclaims that Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS