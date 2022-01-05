5th Circ. Won't Rethink Refusal To Enforce $18B Oil Award

By Morgan Conley (January 5, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has stood by a panel's December ruling that refused to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against state-owned Saudi Aramco in a fight over allegedly unpaid rent for oil fields, denying both a request for a panel rehearing and en banc review of the opinion. In a two-page order Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit denied the efforts of descendants of a Saudi sheikh to overturn a panel's December decision that refused to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco, on sovereign immunity grounds. The order leaves in place the Fifth Circuit panel's directions for...

