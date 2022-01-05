Virus Surge Delays Former Mass. Mayor's Prison Date

By Brian Dowling (January 5, 2022, 12:27 PM EST) -- A convicted former Massachusetts mayor won't have to start his six-year prison term as scheduled next week while the court system and prison bureau wrestle with a "resurgence" in virus cases, a Boston federal judge said Wednesday. A federal jury convicted former Fall River, Massachusetts, Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II of charges he misappropriated investor funds in a smartphone app startup and ran a bribe scheme for city businesses to open marijuana shops. Initially scheduled to walk into federal prison on Dec. 3, Correia won a holiday reprieve to help out at his family's restaurant and assist his counsel in preparing...

