Loeb & Loeb Hires White And Williams' Securities Group Chair

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 6, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- The Loeb & Loeb partnership has continued to grow its capital markets and corporate department in its New York office by adding the former chair of White and Williams' corporate and securities group, the firm has announced. Alexandria Kane, an attorney with a broad corporate practice that includes work on numerous SPAC offerings, joins Loeb after more than a decade and a half at White and Williams, about five of which she spent as a partner. Speaking by phone with Law360 Thursday, Kane said she was drawn to Loeb in part because of the firm's robust and widely recognized special purpose...

