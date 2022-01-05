Offit Kurman Expands NY Footprint With White Plains Office

By Adrian Cruz (January 5, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Offit Kurman said Wednesday that it merged with White Plains, New York-based Dahan & Nowick LLP, opening its third office in the New York metropolitan area as the firm continues its recent growth in the region. The merger with the three-person firm brings principals Marc Dahan, Neil Nowick and Andrew Schiff to Offit Kurman's New York area portfolio, which also includes offices in Midtown Manhattan and Iselin, New Jersey. The trio specialize in real estate, working with clients to develop, acquire and operate properties in areas such as tourism, restaurants and retail. "We had been looking to enter White Plains for...

