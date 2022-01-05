Calif. Eatery Slams NLRB's Injunction Bid During Pandemic

By Joyce Hanson (January 5, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A restaurant at Los Angeles International Airport accused of illegal hard bargaining with its workers union is fighting the National Labor Relations Board's bid for an injunction in California federal court that would force good-faith negotiations, saying the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for failed talks. The Daily Grill on Century argued Monday in opposing the NLRB's petition for a temporary injunction under National Labor Relations Act Section 10(j) that the board makes a poor case for such a "drastic" remedy, considering that the proposed Unite Here bargaining unit located at The Westin Los Angeles Airport hotel has currently dropped to...

