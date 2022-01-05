Boy Scouts Early Ch. 11 Vote Count Falls Short Of Target

By Vince Sullivan (January 5, 2022, 12:38 PM EST) -- A preliminary tabulation of creditor votes on the proposed Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America filed late Tuesday shows the organization fell just short of its desired 75% approval rate from sex abuse claimants, imperiling its efforts to confirm the plan. The report prepared by solicitation agent Omni Agent Solutions indicates just over 73% of sex abuse claimants voted in favor of the plan, shy of the approval rate the Boy Scouts were seeking to provide a smoother runway toward plan confirmation. More than 53,000 of the approximately 82,000 sex abuse claimants submitted ballots on the plan by...

