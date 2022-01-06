FedEx Sanctions Bid In IP Row Should Be Denied, Judge Says

By Rose Krebs (January 6, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge has recommended the court deny a FedEx subsidiary's sanctions bid against a technology company and its counsel, Bayard PA and King & Wood Mallesons LLP, for allegedly bringing baseless counterclaims in a patent infringement dispute over cellphone screen repair technology. In a report filed Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall recommended that the court deny FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics Inc.'s request to have Viking Technologies LLC pay more than $500,000 of FedEx Supply's legal fees, saying fee shifting is not warranted in the case as "Viking did not litigate its counterclaims unreasonably."...

