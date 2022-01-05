Ill. Watchdog Wants Atty Who Acted Without OK To Stay Iced

By Lauraann Wood (January 5, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- A hearing panel for Illinois' attorney regulator recommended Tuesday that the Illinois Supreme Court reject an attorney's petition for reinstatement after she served a three-year suspension for misappropriating client funds, saying it seems she doesn't appreciate her misconduct's severity. A three-member hearing panel for the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said that although attorney Pamela Lucas has maintained steady employment since her 2004 suspension and resolved financial difficulties that led her to settle a client's personal injury claim without permission and use some of those proceeds for herself, it isn't convinced she's ready to re-enter the practice of law....

