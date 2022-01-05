Tolstoy Charity's Insurer Sues Over Property Water Damage

By Ivan Moreno (January 5, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- The insurer for the Leo Tolstoy Foundation is suing a home security company in New York federal court, alleging Wednesday that negligence led to a water pipe burst that caused nearly $1 million in damages at the nonprofit's property. American Zurich Insurance Co. filed the suit against Inter County Testing Services Inc., also known as Inter County Alarm Systems, on behalf of the foundation, established in 1939 by the legendary Russian writer's daughter Alexandra Tolstaya and one of her colleagues. The lawsuit alleges that a sprinkler pipe burst in the property's attic when it froze during extreme weather in January 2019....

