Nikola Pulls Plug On $2B Tesla IP Suit Following Judge's Slam

By Dave Simpson (January 5, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- Months after a California federal judge told Nikola Corp. that it "dropped the ball" in its prosecution of a $2 billion suit accusing Tesla Inc. of infringing its design patents on its electric semitruck, the parties jointly asked the court to voluntarily dismiss all claims and counterclaims Tuesday. Nikola and Tesla did not give a reason for the dismissal, which would occur without prejudice and with each party covering their own attorney fees and costs. In September, U.S. District Judge James Donato administratively closed the case, after neither party responded to an order that they schedule new tutorial and claim construction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS