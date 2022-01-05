Feds Press DC Circ. To Toss Crowley's $37M Audit Challenge

By Alyssa Aquino (January 5, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- The General Services Administration pressed the D.C. Circuit to uphold a lower court's dismissal of Crowley Government Services Inc.'s lawsuit challenging a determination that the contractor overcharged the military by $37 million, saying the suit was filed in the wrong court. The GSA said that U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had made the right call when she dismissed Crowley's suit in October on jurisdictional grounds. Although Crowley focused its claims on the GSA's authority to audit its contract, which was awarded by the Pentagon's U.S. Transportation Command, the GSA argued that Crowley effectively sought the release of withheld contract payments —...

