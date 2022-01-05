9th Circ. Seeks Help In Wash. $10M Wrongful Birth Verdict

By Jonathan Capriel (January 5, 2022, 10:06 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit asked the top court in Washington state to weigh in on a $10 million verdict awarded to a woman who received a flu vaccine instead of a contraceptive injection resulting in the unwanted birth of a child with permanent brain damage, inquiring if the parents can collect damages related to the infant's condition if the reason for seeking the shot was unrelated. The circuit judges want to know if the parents, who won a so-called wrongful birth lawsuit in November 2020, can recover extraordinary damages related to their child's neurological condition if the mother's intention for seeking the Depo-Provera shot was to...

