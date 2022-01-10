Fox Rothschild Grows DC Construction Practice, Adds Partner

By Jack Rodgers (January 10, 2022, 10:58 AM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has expanded its construction practice, adding a litigator with decades of experience in the field to the firm's Washington, D.C., office. John Marshall Cook joins Fox Rothschild LLP after almost three decades as a member with the boutique construction firm Smith Pachter McWhorter PLC. Cook's work includes resolving federal and state tribunal disputes, and he has experience representing construction clients from their project inception to finish, according to his new firm. Reggie Jones, managing partner of Fox Rothschild's Washington, D.C., office, said he was looking forward to working with Cook. "John provides sophisticated guidance to both domestic and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS