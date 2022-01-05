NY AG Says 1.1M Compromised By 'Credential Stuffing' Hacks

By Al Barbarino (January 5, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- An investigation conducted by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that 1.1 million online customer accounts were compromised in "credential stuffing" cyberattacks on 17 well-known companies, according to a report released Wednesday that includes tips on how companies can avoid future attacks. The report details so-called stuffing attacks that involved large-scale automated attempts to access online accounts using usernames and passwords stolen from other, unrelated online services. Through credential stuffing — which the office referred to as one of the most common and even "unavoidable" hacks for most businesses — offenders use automated software to reuse stolen...

