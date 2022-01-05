Ex-DEA Official Says Cardinal 'Barely' Monitored For Opioids

By Cara Salvatore (January 5, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- Cardinal Health "barely" had a system to monitor for suspicious opioid orders before 2008 and had a Washington state distribution center shut down by the DEA in the same period, a former agency official testified Wednesday in the state's opioid-crisis trial. Ruth Carter, a former DEA official and now expert witness, was cross-examined Wednesday by a Cardinal lawyer in a trial alleging three distributors helped fuel an opioid crisis in Washington. The case is being brought by the state's attorney general. Carter was asked by Cardinal lawyer Enu Mainigi about the November 2007 immediate suspension order directed to the company's Auburn,...

