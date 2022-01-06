Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Axes Tech Co.'s $3M Win In False Ad Fight

By Adam Lidgett (January 6, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has undone a jury's finding that venture capital-backed Next Caller owed nearly $3 million for falsely advertising caller-authentication security capabilities.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika on Wednesday granted Next Caller's post-trial motion that sought judgment of matter of law in its favor of no false advertising and no punitive damages on the Lanham Act finding launched by Neustar Inc. unit TrustID's 2018 suit.

A jury in July found that Next Caller willfully violated the Lanham Act's protections against false advertising when Next Caller promoted its VeriCall authentication service by claiming it provided a 10% improvement in interactive...

