Activision Sues German Cos. Over Call Of Duty Cheat Codes

By J. Edward Moreno (January 6, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- The publisher of Call of Duty is suing two German companies for allegedly violating copyright law and interfering with contracts it has with players by selling cheats and hacks enabling players to manipulate the popular COD games. Activision Publishing, a unit of Activision Blizzard Inc., the owner and publisher of the online multiplayer COD video game series, said in its complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court that cheating software allegedly sold by CMM Holdings SA and EngineOwning Software UG leads players to leave their platform, causing them to lose revenue and face "irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation." "When players use...

