Lender Hit With Fraud Suit For Charging 700% Interest Rate

By Katryna Perera (January 6, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- A lending company owned by a Native American tribe was hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court on Wednesday over claims the company charges exorbitant interest rates of up to 699.99% on loans of as little as $500.

Two New Jersey residents, Mary Haremza and Jacob Murray, sued Aaniiih Nakoda Finance LLC, which does business as Bright Lending and is owned by the Fort Belknap Indian Community of the Fort Belknap Reservation of Montana, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs allege the online lender is engaged in usury — the practice of lending money at unreasonable high...

Related Sections

Case Information

Law Firms

Government Agencies

