Lender Hit With Fraud Suit For Charging 700% Interest Rate

By Katryna Perera (January 6, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- A lending company owned by a Native American tribe was hit with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court on Wednesday over claims the company charges exorbitant interest rates of up to 699.99% on loans of as little as $500. Two New Jersey residents, Mary Haremza and Jacob Murray, sued Aaniiih Nakoda Finance LLC, which does business as Bright Lending and is owned by the Fort Belknap Indian Community of the Fort Belknap Reservation of Montana, according to the complaint. The plaintiffs allege the online lender is engaged in usury — the practice of lending money at unreasonable high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS