NY Judge Approves Parole Deal Between ICE, Asylum-Seekers

By Grace Dixon (January 6, 2022, 1:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge signed off on a settlement cementing parole protections for a class of asylum-seekers in their suit claiming they were systematically denied parole while awaiting asylum hearings at a facility in Batavia, New York. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford granted final approval on Thursday for a deal inked by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the asylum-seekers being held in the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in October. The settlement secures protections laid out under a preliminary injunction issued earlier in the dispute, according to a copy of the settlement made available by asylum-seekers' counsel. Under the terms...

