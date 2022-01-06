Flip-Flop Co. Slides Out Of Distribution Deal Case

By Joyce Hanson (January 6, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a $10 million suit lodged against a Brazilian shoemaker that allegedly struck lucrative distribution deals with a businessman but then forced him out of two companies involved in the deals, ruling that the case belongs in state court. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said in her single-page order Thursday that she heard oral arguments on shoemaker Alpargatas SA's motion to dismiss a day earlier and decided to throw out businessman Daniel De Macedo Monteiro's suit for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Monteiro's complaint filed late in 2020 claims that Alpargatas — maker of...

