Omicron Surge Reshuffles Patent Trial Plans Once Again

By Ryan Davis (January 5, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- The beginning of January was shaping up to be a busy time for patent jury trials with judges scheduling several to kick off the new year, following a lull during the pandemic, but skyrocketing viral infections have led many of the trials to be postponed. Numerous patent trials were delayed or rescheduled multiple times throughout 2021 amid the pandemic, including some of the newly postponed cases. But hopes that things would calm down by January were dashed by the highly infectious omicron variant, which has resulted in COVID case rates that are more than double the previous highs reached in the...

