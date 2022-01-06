Ex-Govs., AGs Tell Justices To Release Trump's Jan. 6 Docs

By Rachel Scharf (January 6, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- Former governors and state attorneys general told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that the fate of democracy lies in the release of former President Donald Trump's White House records to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A bipartisan group of ex-government officials submitted an amicus brief urging the justices to reject Trump's petition for a writ of certiorari, which seeks to assert executive privilege preventing the National Archives and Records Administration from providing his documents to the House select committee probing the deadly riot. Among the amici are former Govs. William F. Weld of Massachusetts, Steve Bullock...

