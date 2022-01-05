5th Circ. Smokes Texas BBQ Joint's COVID Coverage Claims

By Lauren Berg (January 5, 2022, 11:25 PM EST) -- A Texas barbecue restaurant can't recoup its losses caused by government-imposed pandemic restrictions through its commercial property insurance, the Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding that the suspension of dine-in services is not a covered physical loss. The three-judge appellate panel agreed with a Texas district court's decision that Austin-based Terry Black's Barbecue LLC and its Dallas counterpart can't force State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. to cover its revenue lost due to government shutdowns during the pandemic, saying the policy requires the restaurants to suffer a "direct physical loss of property," which is not the case here. Texas courts have interpreted "physical"...

