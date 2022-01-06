Reeder Unit Lands $100M For Residential Development

By McCord Pagan (January 6, 2022, 1:50 PM EST) -- A Reeder Capital Partners LLC unit said Thursday it had landed a $100 million credit facility from Fortress Credit Corp. to help continue developing single-family residential units in the southeast and southwest United States. Dallas-based Reeder Land Development Co. and its co-founder Bryan Reeder said in a statement that the master-planned development work is primarily centered in the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina area. "Our new credit facility with Fortress will allow us to more rapidly take advantage of the many development opportunities being presented to us in this area, as well as other regions of the country we focus on," Reeder said...

