Buyer Says Ex-Tuna Exec On Hook For Price-Fixing Claims

By Matthew Perlman (January 6, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A grocery wholesaler suing for overcharges allegedly stemming from a sprawling price-fixing scheme among the country's largest canned tuna producers is urging a California federal court to find the former CEO of Bumble Bee liable in the case based on his criminal conviction. Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. on Wednesday filed a corrected version of its motion seeking partial summary judgment against Christopher Lischewski, arguing that the former executive cannot credibly dispute that he participated in the price-fixing conspiracy. "The record of Lischewski's participation in the conspiracy is overwhelming and uncontroverted," said the motion, which was initially filed Dec. 30. "It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS