Walmart, Belkin Want Router Speed Suit Booted To Arbitration

By Nadia Dreid (January 6, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- Walmart and Belkin International are trying to force into arbitration a suit accusing them of claiming that the Linksys Wi-Fi routers they were selling could handle internet speeds 10 times faster than they were actually capable of. By the time Jeremy Shepherd filed his proposed class action against the companies in October, he had already agreed to arbitrate any claims he had against them stemming from his purchase of the Linksys router, the companies told a New York federal judge Wednesday. They asked U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan to stay the case and ship the matter into individual arbitration, where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS