Walmart, Belkin Want Router Speed Suit Booted To Arbitration

By Nadia Dreid (January 6, 2022, 8:58 PM EST) -- Walmart and Belkin International are trying to force into arbitration a suit accusing them of claiming that the Linksys Wi-Fi routers they were selling could handle internet speeds 10 times faster than they were actually capable of.

By the time Jeremy Shepherd filed his proposed class action against the companies in October, he had already agreed to arbitrate any claims he had against them stemming from his purchase of the Linksys router, the companies told a New York federal judge Wednesday.

They asked U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan to stay the case and ship the matter into individual arbitration, where...

