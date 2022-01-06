Paul Weiss-Advised Apollo Closes $2.5B Infrastructure Fund

By Benjamin Horney (January 6, 2022, 1:11 PM EST) -- Apollo Global Management, represented by Paul Weiss, said Thursday that it has clinched its second infrastructure fund after securing roughly $2.54 billion from limited partners, with plans to target areas like communications, power and renewables, and transportation. The fund, called Apollo Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II LP, will invest in middle-market infrastructure assets, primarily within the above-mentioned areas, according to a statement. The fund drew capital from investors old and new. Geoff Strong, partner and co-head of Apollo's infrastructure and natural resources division, said that "we're grateful for the strong support of our limited partners, and we continue to differentiate ourselves in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS