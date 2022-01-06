Hawaiian Airlines Workers Sue To Block Vaccine Mandate

By Linda Chiem (January 6, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- Seven Hawaiian Airlines employees sued the airline in Hawaii federal court Wednesday alleging its requirement that all employees get vaccinated or get fired tramples on their religious beliefs and ignores their health concerns, flying in the face of federal law. The employees spearheading the proposed class action — two flight attendants, a captain, a first officer, an aircraft technician, a management instructor and a customer service agent — allege that the Honolulu-based airline has essentially adopted an "absolute" vaccinate-or-terminate policy that leaves no room for alternatives such as periodic testing, mask wearing or social distancing. "Instead, Hawaiian seeks to impose onto...

