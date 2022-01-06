99 Hudson Developer, Ex-Worker Settle Discrimination Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 6, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- The developer of New Jersey's tallest building and a former employee have settled claims that she was fired for complaining that the company used deportation threats and sexual harassment to control its young Chinese workforce. A stipulation of dismissal filed Tuesday in state court indicated that Mengxun Han's complaint against 99 Hudson developer China Overseas America Inc. and its executives was "amicably resolved by and between the parties" and therefore tossed with prejudice, with no costs against either party. The document did not include details of the settlement terms. Han's February 2021 complaint targeted working conditions surrounding 99 Hudson, described on...

