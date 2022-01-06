ICE Watchdog Finds Medical Issues At Shuttered Ga. Facility

By Mike LaSusa (January 6, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- A Georgia facility overseen by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had issues with its medical policies before it was shuttered last year after immigrant detainees claimed they were subjected to medical abuse, including unwanted procedures, an internal watchdog found. The review conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General did not directly address allegations regarding medical procedures allegedly performed at Irwin County Detention Center without detainees' consent, including unwanted gynecological surgeries, saying those allegations were under separate review. But the audit found that the facility, owned by LaSalle Corrections, experienced multiple issues related to its medical policies...

