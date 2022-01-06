Ex-CEO Says Barnes & Thornburg Conflict Hurt His Defense

By Lauraann Wood (January 6, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- An Indiana nursing home chain's former CEO urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to vacate the 10-year prison sentence he received for participating in a $16 million kickback scheme, arguing that Barnes & Thornburg LLP's failure to disclose significant conflicts harmed his defense. During live-streamed oral arguments, James Burkhart, the former CEO of American Senior Communities, urged a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to help correct the "unprecedented" circumstance in which 14 Barnes & Thornburg lawyers who defended him against federal fraud charges and convinced him to plead guilty never disclosed that the firm...

