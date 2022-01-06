Texas Panel Says Atty Must Face Tortious Interference Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 6, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday ruled Houston attorney Anthony G. Buzbee must face a tortious interference lawsuit filed by a rival law firm, finding his alleged promise to cover a potential client's contingency fee if she hired his firm is not protected speech under the state's anti-SLAPP law. The three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston determined Buzbee's alleged promise — allegedly made in an effort to poach a client from Houston personal injury firm Terry & Thweatt PC — was commercial speech not protected by the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The act is the state's anti-strategic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS