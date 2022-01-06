Enviros Lose Challenge To National Guard Construction

By Alyssa Aquino (January 6, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- An environmental group lost its challenge to a $60 million expansion of the 115th Fighter Wing when a Wisconsin federal judge ruled that the National Guard had sufficiently considered the potential effects of so-called forever chemicals that don't break down easily. Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin Inc. had protested the construction plans at the Wisconsin Air National Guard unit based in Madison, Wisconsin, arguing that the National Guard Bureau hadn't fully investigated the construction's potential to disturb and disperse pollutants in the groundwater and soil into the nearby Starkweather Creek and Lake Monona. U.S. District Judge William Conley disagreed, pointing out...

