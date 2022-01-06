Black News Channel Sued For Gender Discrimination

By Nadia Dreid (January 6, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- Black News Channel fostered an environment where women were harassed, paid less than men, criticized for their appearance and demeanor, then fired if they complained, according to a lawsuit by more than a dozen current and former employees. Thirteen women filed an amended suit with the circuit court in Cook County, Illinois, Tuesday, laying out the allegations of gender discrimination, harassment and pay disparity they say they have faced during their time at the Tallahassee, Florida-based television station. "Women at Black News Channel are routinely paid less than men in equivalent positions, and forced to conform to sexist or misogynistic stereotypes...

