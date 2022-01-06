NY Rapper Fat Joe Wins Suit Over Hit Song Writing Credits

By Adam Lidgett (January 6, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has handed rapper Fat Joe a win in a copyright suit from an artist who claimed he co-wrote the 2016 multiplatinum single "All the Way Up," saying he signed any rights he had to the song over to Fat Joe. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on Wednesday granted defendants Joseph Cartagena — better known as Fat Joe — and Remy Ma their bid for summary judgment in a suit filed by Eric Elliott, who performs as Fly Havana. The judge said that years ago, Elliott signed what the court said was a "piece of paper"...

