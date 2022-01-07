Pa. Atty Suspended 3 Years For Stalking

By James Boyle (January 7, 2022, 2:53 PM EST) -- A workers' compensation attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs has been suspended from practicing law for three years by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, after being convicted and imprisoned for stalking a woman he met at a train station. William H. Lynch Jr.'s law license has been suspended based on the unanimous recommendation by the state's disciplinary board, effective Thursday. The decision replaces a temporary suspension placed on Lynch's license in July 2020. Admitted to the state bar in 1983, Lynch has a law office in Paoli, Pennsylvania, west of Philadelphia. Requests for comment went unanswered on Friday. His suspension follows his February...

