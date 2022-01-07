Judge Closes Curtain On MSG's $1.8B Bid For Virus Coverage

By Shane Dilworth (January 7, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- A New York judge tossed on Friday an attempt by the owners of Madison Square Garden and other entities to access $1.8 billion from policies for losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that their coverage is limited to $1 million under a communicable diseases provision. New York County Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen rendered his decision from the bench shortly after hearing oral arguments on Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s motion for partial judgment on the pleadings. In his two-page order, the judge permanently dismissed the policyholders' claims for breach of contract and bad faith. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. attorney...

