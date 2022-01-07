CBP To Reevaluate Refractory Brick Tariff Evasion Finding

By Jennifer Doherty (January 7, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has granted the government 120 days to check its work on a tariff evasion decision that penalized Fedmet Resources Corp. for allegedly misrepresenting the chemical makeup of imported bricks used by steel manufacturers. In a brief order, Judge M. Miller Baker granted U.S. Customs and Border Protection's remand request on Thursday, pausing litigation while the agency reviews Fedmet's claims that it violated the company's due process rights and unlawfully redefined the scope of duty orders covering heat-resistant, magnesia carbon bricks. "Fedmet raised issues regarding CBP's failure to make available certain documents," the government said. "Remand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS