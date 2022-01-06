Wesson Oil False-Ad Class Wants Atty Fees Cut To Keep Deal

By Craig Clough (January 6, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- A class of Wesson Oil consumers urged a California federal judge Wednesday to reduce its counsel's fee request after both the Ninth Circuit and the district court rejected a previously approved false-ad settlement over concerns that the nearly $7 million in fees are too excessive. Following direction from the Ninth Circuit, Judge Cormac J. Carney of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California reexamined the settlement and then rejected it, but the class asked him to reconsider the order and simply slash the fee request to a level he finds fair, reasonable and adequate. The $8 million settlement...

