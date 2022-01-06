Va. High Court Backs Atty Suspension Over 1857 Treasure List

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 6, 2022, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal brought by an attorney whose license to practice was suspended after it was found he failed to disclose his client's inventories of gold recovered from an 1857 shipwreck. Richard Thomas Robol had challenged a decision of the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board to suspend his license to practice law for four years. In its Thursday ruling, the Supreme Court of Virginia found no error in the board's decision. From the early 1980s through 2014, Robol represented a treasure hunter named Thomas Thompson and various entities controlled by Thompson related to the search...

