Migrant Families Rip Feds' Attack On Separation Pay Suit

By Grace Dixon (January 7, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- Three families separated from their children under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy lambasted the government's recent attempt to escape their suit seeking redress for emotional trauma, saying the move is a betrayal of the Biden administration's promises. The government urged a California federal court Wednesday to either transfer the suit to Arizona, where the separations allegedly occurred, or dismiss the suit on the grounds of sovereign immunity. The zero-tolerance policy took a hard-line approach against illegal entries into the country and resulted in children being separated from their parents so the parents could be prosecuted. The families and their representatives...

