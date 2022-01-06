NY Man Accused Of Spying For Egypt As Unregistered Agent

By Jack Queen (January 6, 2022, 5:25 PM EST) -- A New York man was arrested Thursday and charged in Manhattan federal court with digging up secret information about political opponents of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi without registering as a foreign agent. Pierre Girgis, 39, of Manhattan, broke foreign agent registration laws by failing to notify the U.S. Department of Justice that he was working at the behest of the Egyptian government, according to a two-count indictment. The case is the latest salvo in a recent foreign agent enforcement blitz by the U.S. Department of Justice. From roughly 2014 to April 2019, Girgis allegedly tapped connections in U.S. law enforcement...

