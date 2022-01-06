Calif. Court Rules Development Overlooked Project's Fire Risk

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 6, 2022, 6:56 PM EST) -- A California superior court ruled that Lake County must retract its approval of a high-end 16,000-acre development project in Guenoc Valley after finding that it based its wildfire evacuation routes on unsubstantiated information. In an opinion issued Tuesday, Judge J. David Markham ruled that Lake County's environmental impact review of developer Lotusland Investment Holdings' luxury residential project failed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act because of its inadequate evacuation routes for a potential 4,070 additional residents to the area. "The hazards of a wildfire are certainly exacerbated if community residents are unable to evacuate safely due to congested evacuation...

