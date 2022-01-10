Trucking Industry Needs Protection From Huge Legal Verdicts

By Harold Kim (January 10, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- The Grinch may not have stolen Christmas this holiday season, but our ongoing supply chain crisis almost did — and we aren't out of the woods yet. Experts expect that the omicron variant of COVID-19 will guarantee a new wave of disruptions to the supply chain. A big part of the challenge comes down to problems in trucking. Truckers move a full 70% of all freight in the U.S., and virtually all industries depend on them in some way. Yet this lynchpin of our economy is in crisis. An 80,000-driver shortage is contributing directly to manufacturing and shipping holdups. Reasons for...

