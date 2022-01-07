Insurer Sues Native-Owned Cos. Over Trucker's Fuel Spill

By Joyce Hanson (January 7, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- An insurer has sued a group of tribally owned transportation companies, along with one of their truck drivers, in Connecticut federal court on claims that they negligently caused more than $1 million in damage to a fuel dispenser. Federated Mutual Insurance Co.'s Thursday complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, says transportation companies Tribe Transportation Inc., Tribe Express Inc. and two related leasing firms are vicariously responsible for the negligence of truck driver Elton Davis, who damaged the insurer's Connecticut-based policyholder's property by striking a fuel dispenser and causing a large spill. "As a direct and proximate result...

