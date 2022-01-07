Don't Revive Oil, Gas Lease Ban, Red States Tell 5th Circ.

By Clark Mindock (January 7, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Thirteen Republican states have asked the Fifth Circuit not to reinstate the Biden administration's ban on new oil and gas leasing, arguing a lower court got it right when it issued a nationwide injunction against the policy. The red states told the appellate court on Thursday that a Louisiana federal court acted within its discretion to block the ban, and argued that President Joe Biden overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order last January putting a freeze on the leases. The states said that it is Congress, not the president, that has the power to enact statutory regimes — and...

