Cos. To Pay $900K For Allegedly Giving DOD Chinese Goods

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 8, 2022, 12:18 AM GMT) -- Two American equipment companies have agreed to pay the federal government a total of $904,000 to settle claims they covertly supplied the Defense Department with shipping containers made in China or made from Chinese steel in violation of their contracts, the U.S. Department of Justice said. An executed settlement agreement resolves claims that the companies, SoNo International LLC of Connecticut and Ark Capital Equipment LLC of New York, attempted to defraud the government, violating the False Claims Act, the government said Thursday. The Department of Defense contracted for its agencies to purchase American-made materials or materials manufactured in specified allied countries, such...

