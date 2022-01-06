ITC Blocks Imports Of Google Products In Sonos Patent War

By Ryan Davis (January 6, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission handed Sonos Inc. a victory in its wide-ranging patent dispute with Google on Thursday, finding that the Silicon Valley tech giant infringed five Sonos patents on audio technology and barring the infringing products from being imported into the U.S. from China. Google infringed five Sonos patents on audio technology, the U.S. International Trade Commission found. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The commission's decision, which came nearly two years to the day after California-based Sonos filed its complaint, reviewed and upheld Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock's August ruling that Google infringed the patents but that it had developed redesigns...

